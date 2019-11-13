Comedy Central late night host Jim Jefferies, recently named stand-up comedian of the year at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, is launching his 2020 tour and, on March 21, he will bring his act to The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $39 and go on sale Nov. 15, are available at the box office and can be purchased online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
Jefferies is considered one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging and thought-provoking comedy.
“The Jim Jefferies Show” debuted its third season on Comedy Central and features Jefferies traveling throughout the world to tackle the top news stories and controversial issues of the day.
Jefferies also heads up the weekly podcast series “The Jim Jefferies Show Podcast,” co-hosted by Forrest Shaw, which includes interviews and discussion with a variety of guests discussing current news and politics. He starred in his third Netflix comedy special, “Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now,” and is known for the stand-up specials “Freedumb” and “Jim Jefferies Bare.”
Jefferies has signed a first-look deal with Comedy Central for TV content development, along with NBC, on a multi-camera pilot with him as the star. He created, wrote, produced and starred in the critically acclaimed FX series, “Legit,” which ran for two seasons and has since gained a cult following.
For more information, visit www.JimJefferies.com.