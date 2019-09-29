CLAREMORE — The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will be spotlighted during an 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 episode of the Red Steagall-hosted TV series “Somewhere West of Wall Street.” The episode will air on RFD-TV.
Steagall, whose series explores the lifestyles of the American West, visited Claremore earlier this year and toured the museum with Tad Jones, executive director, and Andy Hogan, the museum’s Will Rogers interpreter and historical tour guide.
Steagall also vistied the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum while in Claremore. That museum was featured in a previous episode.
An actor, musician, poet and stage performer, Steagall has performed for presidents and foreign dignitaries, but as he always says in his show opening, he is more at home on the western frontier.
Steagall was a host for the National Finals Rodeo in 1975 when Clem McSpadden, Rogers’ great-nephew, suggested he have Reba McEntire sing the national anthem. And the rest is history.
Steagall has more history with Rogers. In September 2003, Texas Tech University Press published “Born to This Land,” a joint effort between Steagall and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Skeeter Hagler. The book contains Hagler’s black-and-white studies of modern ranching, accompanied by Steagall’s award-winning poetry. “Born to This Land” was named by The Academy of Western Artists” to receive the Will Rogers Award for best book of 2003.
In April 2003, Steagall was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, joining the likes of Rogers, Theodore Roosevelt, Charles Goodnight and Rogers’ friend, Charlie Russell.
