Psychic medium Matt Fraser, star of the E! television series “Meet the Frasers,” is appearing Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Osage Casino Skyline Event Center.
He answered four questions in advance of the show:
You wrote in your bio that, as a child, you heard whispers and voices and saw apparitions. Wasn’t that scary?
Growing up was so scary for me! I felt like I was living that movie “The Sixth Sense.” I grew up hearing voices and seeing the departed from when I was just 3 years old. Being so young, I never knew that I was a psychic or a medium. I literally just used to think that the house was haunted. I didn’t realize it was an ability. My mom tried to get me to talk about it, but I was too afraid. I just wanted to be normal, so I pushed it away for years.
Just before leaving for college, you were going to be an EMT but your career path changed when you and some friends decided to go see a psychic. Were you skeptical about going to see the psychic — and what happened to change your course in life?
I always knew that I wanted to do something with helping others. I just didn’t know what that was. I decided instead of going to college, I would train and be an EMT. My dream was to become an EMT and then a paramedic. Around that time, I went to see a psychic medium myself. I wanted to know about my future and about my life, and instead, she kept telling me I was a medium and needed to embrace my own gifts and use them to help others. Yes, I was skeptical, but she was on point and she didn’t tell me what I wanted to hear. She told me what I needed to hear.
It was at that moment I started to look back into my own gifts. I realized after seeing her and the people she helped that I too could do the same thing. It completely opened my eyes. I decided to open myself back up and listen to the voices of the spirits and, when I did, my life completely changed. It’s like heaven guided me on a brand new path to help others to heal.
It’s interesting that your mother and grandmother were psychics. Genetic?
My grandmother was a psychic medium and so is my mom. We all have the psychic gift, except for my sister. For some reason, it never got passed on to her. Even though my mom and grandmother had abilities, they never used them professionally or spoke about them. Back when they were growing up, it wasn’t an open topic like it is now. Often, it was not accepted.
What can people expect to happen when they go see your show in Tulsa?
People have seen and heard me give readings on TV and radio and have even watched me give readings to celebrities. Now, they can join me up close and personal and be part of the audience for a live audience reading. During the event, I will be reading and reconnecting as many people as I can with their loved ones in spirit. I never know who will come through or what soul will speak to me, and that’s the fun part. During the course of the show, I speak to mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters. This is so much more than a show. It is literally a family reunion with heaven.
Twitter: @JimmieTramel