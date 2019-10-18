The day at work KOTV’s Terry Hood will never forget? April 19, 1995. It’s the date of the Oklahoma City bombing.
Hood immediately flew to Oklahoma City in a private plane piloted by the TV station’s chief engineer. She said people were wandering around, dazed and bloodied, at the scene.
“I ran into somebody that was a nurse or a medical professional who had come down to volunteer and she said she would talk to us,” Hood recalled.
During a live interview, the person told Hood she was leaving because medical personnel weren’t really needed.
“What do you mean?” Hood asked. The interviewee responded by saying she was told coroners had ordered 150 body bags.
“Just like, I’m sure, everybody else, I felt like I was kicked in the gut,” Hood said.
For many people, including those who covered the story, that day was awful and unreal.
“And yet that’s why we are journalists is for days like that,” Hood said. “You know that people across the state were desperate for information and desperate for what was going on and you are really proud to be part of that effort and be doing what you are trained to do.”
Hood reflected on her career during a recent interview because she is wrapping up a 32-year stay at KOTV. The news anchor announced her retirement from News on 6. Her farewell newscast will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
“I hope you’ll all help me get through it, because I can’t even imagine how I’ll do it,” Hood wrote in a Facebook post.
During the interview, Hood said this about the pending farewell newscast: “I used to always joke that I would just call in and say, ‘oh, by the way, yesterday was my last day,’ because I would see other people say their goodbyes and think how am I ever going to do that?”
Hood transitioned from that subject to another day at work she is unlikely to forget. She once went into premature labor while anchoring the noon news. She urged someone to call her doctor. Clayton Vaughn relayed a message that the doctor wanted Hood to zip to the hospital right away. Vaughn finished the newscast and she headed to a hospital, where son No. 2 was born the next morning.
The time is right for another big life event — retirement.
“I feel great. I do,” Hood said. “I’m a little nervous because it’s such a big change and how can you know what it’s going to be like before you are in it? But I feel really great about this place. I feel like we are in a really good spot here. It just seems like everything is clicking and lots of things are changing technology-wise, which is harder and harder for me to follow, so it just seemed like maybe this is a really good time to step away and feel good about it.”
Among interview excerpts:
• Hood was born in Venezuela (her father worked for Shell Oil; that’s where he met her mother) and raised in Colorado, but calls herself an Oklahoman by choice.
“I’m someone who came to this state, and frankly did not intend on staying in this state, and was just drawn in mainly by the warmth of the people here in Oklahoma,” she said.
“And, being somewhat in the public eye, people talk about negative experiences they have or bad letters. I have gotten so little of that. People have been really, really kind and supportive and I am just eternally grateful for that.”
Hood was working at a station in Wyoming when she was recruited to KOTV. She said she intended to stay in Oklahoma only a year or two. She was ready to leave after her first taste of Tulsa’s August heat.
“But then the fall came and it was beautiful and I got over it,” Hood said. “And I had children and got to know people. I think Tulsa is a great city to live in and to raise a family. ... It’s a great place. I grew roots.”
• Armed with a journalism degree from the University of Colorado, Hood started her career with an internship at a newspaper outside Denver. Print didn’t turn out to be her passion. She got her first broadcasting job doing news radio in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
“I remember the first time I was ever on the air my heart was beating so hard I thought surely people can hear that through this microphone,” she said.
Hood later moved to a TV station in Wyoming where she anchored the news, did the weather and served as producer every other night.
• Before flying to Tulsa, the only part of Oklahoma Hood had ever seen was the panhandle. She was pleasantly surprised, but the small-town girl was so nervous about driving in downtown Tulsa that she said she practiced three times the day before reporting to work.
Hood was hired for a “swing” position at KOTV that would allow her to float between news and weather. Weekend meteorologist Mike Anderson was introducing her to weather maps and weather gadgets her first day on the job, but, at an afternoon meeting, it was decided she should be dispatched to cover a school-related news story in Catoosa. Where’s that? Unfamiliar with the territory, she said she was accompanied by a “wonderful” photographer, Tim Yoder.
Said Hood about her Catoosa trip: “I voiced it and I said ‘Caloosa.’ And Tim saved me. It was as stressful as stressful could be. I had to turn a story for the 5 o’clock news. We really don’t do that to people so much anymore, but that was my first day.”
• Hood said she has had a lot of great days at work and has gotten to interview “so many cool people.” Among them: Oprah Winfrey.
“The minute she walks into the room, you get why she is Oprah Winfrey,” Hood said. “You talk about people having charisma and this magnetism about them, she has it in spades. She was just so deeply intelligent and profound. She just blew me away.”
But don’t get the idea famous folks provided the bulk of the career highlights. People who live next to you are sometimes great stories. Hood recalled going to Germany for a story about how Oklahoma soldiers helped liberate Dachau.
“I met two of them who lived near Claremore and they were just two buddies who signed up after high school because, as one of them put it, ‘I believed in Franklin D. Roosevelt and I felt my country needed me,’ so he’s 17 and off he goes,” Hood said.
Hood said one of them “couldn’t feel a thing” when he returned home and family was rushing to see him. Why? He was still traumatized by war experiences.
“And this is just somebody’s next-door neighbor,” Hood said. “That’s what is so awesome about being a journalist is you get to hear these stories. So many people have done incredible things and, that they would share them with me, it’s an incredible honor.”
• Hood will continue to be an Oklahoman by choice, but is relocating to Oklahoma City.
“I found a fella,” she said.
She and her fella have travel plans (coming your way, Greece). She also will have newfound freedom to attend concerts and go to nighttime movies. Those options were previously off the table because her job required her to be at the station for weeknight newscasts.
“It’s a goal when you come to a station to get to be the evening news anchor, so I am just honored and thrilled that I got there and I did it for so many years,” Hood said. “But on the other side of the coin, that means you have to be here every night at 6 and 10 o’clock and you miss out on a lot along the way, so it will be really nice to be home in my pajamas along with everybody else at 10 o’clock.”
• Hood expects some kind of news will happen to make her want to say “put me in coach.” Griffin Communications has a station in Oklahoma City. Maybe she can be involved in special projects? “I would love that because my passion for the news business is not gone by any means, so that would be really fun to dip my toe in every now and then.”
• Parting words? “I do want to say this,” Hood said. “When I started in this business, I remember thinking, oh, I can only work until I’m 40. So I was always thinking what do I want to do next because I am thinking I can only work here until I’m 40 and then out the door with you. You are too old.”
But Hood, 61, said Griffin Communications has been wonderful to her during her longer-than-anticipated stay.
“I am grateful for that personally, but I also think that’s a great thing about what has happened in our industry that women get to be themselves and get to present themselves and have careers longer,” she said.
Continuing, Hood said, “And I tell you what, my co-workers, I work with great people. Even though sometimes the news is really hard, we have a great sense of camaraderie and team spirit. I am going to miss them tremendously. And I want to say this again: The people of Tulsa have just been great. They have been wonderful. People have been almost unfailingly kind. I love them. I love it here.”
Featured video