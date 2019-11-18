A comic convention in rural Oklahoma is getting a celebrity guest from a television show that embraced rural culture.
Former “Hee Haw” cast member Misty Rowe confirmed she will attend the 2020 Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled Saturday, Jan. 18, at a new facility, the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds east of Pryor.
A comedy and variety series co-hosted by Tulsa’s Roy Clark, “Hee Haw” was on the air for 25 years during its initial run and Rowe was in the cast for 19 seasons. She recently teamed with “Hee Haw” alums Jana Jae, Buck Trent and Lulu Roman for a “Kornfield Friends” tour inspired by the TV show. Jae was a surprise attendee at the most recent Pryor Creek Comic Convention.
For updates about the fourth-year convention, “like” the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.
Rowe played Wendy the carhop in early episodes of the TV series “Happy Days” and twice portrayed Marilyn Monroe in films. Asked about accepting an invitation to the Pryor event, she said, “I am so excited because comic con is about characters — inventive characters, space characters, comical characters, characters with great imaginations. And I realized that I have played a lot of iconic characters within my career and I’m going to be bringing pictures of them, but I thought it would be really fun to invite my fans, or people I haven’t even met yet, to dress up and come as one of my characters.”
Rowe said she has played everybody from Monroe to Minnie Pearl to Maid Marian (in a Mel Brooks-created TV series “When Things Were Rotten”). She was a four-armed alien in the NBC sci-fi series “Quark,” which starred Richard Benjamin.
“So if anybody comes dressed as one of my characters, I will take a photograph with them,” Rowe said. “They might think of ones I haven’t even told you about because I have done a lot of stuff.”
A previously announced guest is Muriel Fahrion, a Tulsa artist who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang.
The Pryor Creek Comic Convention benefits the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council.