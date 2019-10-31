Artist and "Gunsmoke" actor Buck Taylor will participate in 14th annual Small Works, Great Wonders Art Sale, scheduled 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Featuring smaller-scale works of art by renowned artists, Small Works, Great Wonders gives established and beginning art collectors the opportunity to acquire fine works at an affordable price, according to a news release.
Taylor, an accomplished actor and painter, is best known for his roles as deputy Newly O’Brien on "Gunsmoke" and Turkey Creek Jack Johnson in "Tombstone." He grew up on movie sets, watching his father, actor Dub Taylor, star alongside Western heroes like John Wayne and Tex Ritter.
Taylor most recently appeared on the Paramount Network’s "Yellowstone" and he helped promote the Western way of life through his paintings. He was inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum‘s Hall of Great Western Performers in 2006.
Taylor has created two pieces for the Small Works, Great Wonders art sale, according to the news release.
Boasting a roster of more than 100 artists from 23 states, as well as Canada and France, Small Works, Great Wonders offers paintings and sculptures in an array of styles, representing the full spectrum from traditional Western to contemporary pieces. Works by several established Prix de West artists will be featured, as will works by 21 first-time Small Works, Great Wonders participants.
“Small Works, Great Wonders is such a fantastic art event for so many reasons, especially for those who are new to collecting or are purchasing their first work of fine art,” museum president and CEO Natalie Shirley said in the release. “With such a wide array of styles, all available at a more affordable price, Small Works, Great Wonders truly has something for everyone.”
To view art available in this year’s sale, visit the catalog at https://swgw.nationalcowboymuseum.org/
The Small Works, Great Wonders event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live music. Artwork will go on display Nov. 2. All unsold art will remain on display at the Museum and available for purchase through Dec. 1.
On the evening of the sale, the museum store will host a holiday open house from 5-8 p.m. which will include several trunk shows and the museum’s own Michael Grauer signing copies of his new book, "Making a Hand – The Art of H.D. Bugbee."
Tickets are $65 for museum members and $75 for general admission. Reservations are suggested and can be made at nationalcowboymuseum.org/smallworks or by calling the museum at 405-478-2250, ext. 218. Proxy bidding for the fixed-price sale is available by contacting Trent Riley at 405-478-2250, ext. 251.