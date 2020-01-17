HBO will not pursue a second season of its Tulsa-set series "Watchmen" because of the departure of its writer and creator Damon Lindelof.
According to USA Today, Lindelof said in an interview that he has no interest in a second season but would bless a new installment with a different writer/producer.
HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today on Wednesday that Lindelof, the co-creator of ABC's "Lost," "brilliantly took this graphic novel and just kind of broke it open and created a whole new world." Regina King and Tulsan Tim Blake Nelson starred in the nine-episode run as masked Tulsa police detectives in a 2019 amid an insidious wave of race-related violence.
Bloys conceded to the position HBO has been rumored to have all along: "It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way."
The likelihood of a second season was always slim, as Lindelof had said before the premiere that his "Watchmen" would be a self-contained story.
Lindelof also told Rolling Stone shortly before the season concluded that "I don't have any more ideas (for the 'Watchmen' story)."
"I got my turn at the wheel," he told the magazine, reiterating that he would support the idea if HBO had decided to go on without him.
The show's finale came to an end that elicited similar feelings as the graphic novel whose story it continued. The world was saved after some heroic but controversial intervention, only to beg the question about the person who helped save it: Will Sister Knight actually gain supernatural powers, and if so, what will she do with them? So even without a second season coming to HBO, "Watchmen" fans can still revel in some of the most powerful words from the series written by Alan Ball, spoken by Doctor Manhattan: "Nothing ever ends."
