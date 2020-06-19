Tim Blake Nelson/Watchmen

Tulsa’s Tim Blake Nelson (center) and Regina King star in HBO’s “Watchmen.” Mark Hill/HBO

The HBO series “Watchmen” introduced many viewers to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

HBO announced that all nine episodes of the series, which explores the legacy of systemic racism in America, will be available for free this weekend on HBO.com and On Demand. A marathon will air beginning at noon Friday, June 19. The timing coincides with Juneteenth.

The “Watchmen” series was an extension of a critically acclaimed graphic novel that was published in the 1980s. The graphic novel was not set in Tulsa.

