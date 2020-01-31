If you’re a fan of the television show “The Rockford Files,” the names Angel and Rocky probably mean something to you.
Angel and Rocky mean something to Gigi Garner.
Gigi is the daughter of Oklahoma-born actor James Garner. He starred in “The Rockford Files” as an ex-con private investigator ($200 a day, plus expenses) who drove the heck out of a Pontiac Firebird and lived in a trailer house on the beach.
The primary character in “The Rockford Files” was Jim Rockford, whose pals included his dad, Rocky, played by Noah Beery, and Angel Martin, a trust-him-at-your-own-risk rascal played by Stuart Margolin. Any episode guest-starring Angel, whose self-preservation instincts trumped all else, was guaranteed to be lively.
Gigi named her dogs Angel and Rocky in honor of the characters on her father’s show.
Angel, 11, had been abandoned and was about a year old when Gigi adopted her.
“She is mostly black lab and a real sweetheart,” Gigi said. “But she has a typical lab stomach clock. She is all about her mealtimes and treats!”
Rocky is a pit bull mix. Gigi calls him a “pibble.” She adopted Rocky when he was about 9 months old.
“I believe he was a dog fighting ‘bait’ dog because his teeth were knocked out, he had broken ribs and his tail was broken in three places,” she said.
Gigi has a 30-year history of animal rescues. Midway through 2019, she announced the creation of the James Garner Animal Rescue Fund (jgarf.org) as a way to pay tribute to her father, who died in 2014.
There was no funeral or memorial service when James Garner died because he did not want people making a fuss over him, according to Gigi. The family honored his wishes.
“But there were a lot of fans and people who loved him and appreciated him, and they wanted to pay their respects and there just wasn’t any way to do that,” she told the Tulsa World last June.
Gigi decided the best way to wrap up the unfinished business was to create the animal rescue fund. Because her father loved dogs, she is sure he would approve. And because her father took pride in being from Oklahoma, some rescue funds raised through donations are earmarked for Oklahoma rescues and shelters.
“Oklahoma was very important to my dad,” she said in the 2019 interview. “He was very loyal to Oklahoma, and I think he would really want that. He would want me to make sure Oklahoma was covered.”
In revisiting the topic, Gigi shared details about Angel and Rocky. She told a story about finding Rocky.
“I was looking for a dog who needed to be rescued the most who looked like a dog named Lennox, who was murdered in Belfast, Ireland, for simply looking like a pit bull,” she said. “He was confiscated from a handicapped little girl, put in ‘jail’ for two years and then killed. And he was not even a pit bull. He was a bulldog mix. Very sad.”
Humans, Gigi said, have brutalized the pit bull breed. She said her Rocky is “the most loving boy” and will “lick you to death.”
About Angel and Rocky, she said this: “My life revolves around both of them. And their happiness is my happiness.”