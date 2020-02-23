Clue: This Tulsa trivia lover is undefeated in five “Jeopardy!” appearances.
Correct response: Who is MacKenzie Jones?
Who is she, really?
Jones is a former “military brat” who grew up all over the place before attending high school in San Diego and college at the University of California, Berkeley.
She came to Tulsa six years ago, liked it enough to stay, and she and her husband are going to use the “Jeopardy!” winnings to stick around even longer.
“We have been talking about buying a house and really settling in Tulsa,” she said, indicating that she and her husband (also not from Tulsa) are renters.
The “Jeopardy!” dough could be used for a down payment. Or, depending on how the winning streak lasts, maybe Jones will earn enough to pay for a dream house. She pocketed more than $100,000 in her first four days on the show. She will face a new set of challengers in an episode scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. Monday on KTUL channel 8.
Credit Tulsa’s Central Library with an assist in the winning streak.
Jones, asked how she prepared for the quiz show, said different people use different strategies. She borrowed a page from the playbook of former “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer, whose 32-game winning streak last year earned him more than $2 million.
“I heard James Holzhauer say that he went to a library and got a bunch of children’s books because they have very simple information that you can learn really quickly,” Jones said.
“I apologize to all the children of Tulsa who wanted to learn about their presidents or geography, because I currently have all those books checked out. I just went through those because it’s easy to learn things really quickly. People say that the knowledge on ‘Jeopardy!’ is like a mile wide but an inch deep, so they are not looking for super specific things. You just need to make yourself familiar with as many things as you possibly can, so that’s really what I tried to do.”
It’s a safe bet those library books will get returned since Jones is big on educating kids. It’s sort of her calling.
Drawing on her own childhood experiences, Jones said, “For me, education, it always felt like a safe place. I went to, I think, seven different elementary schools and I just always felt comfortable at school. Even when I was new in town, I always felt like I had teachers that really cared about me and I always loved learning, so I like being in education now because I feel like I am able to give that to students.”
Jones came to Tulsa as part of the City Year AmeriCorps program, mentoring Webster High School students for a year. Then she became a teacher at Booker T. Washington High School and transitioned to developer of STEM programs for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
“My mom is a teacher,” she said. “I loved teaching.”
Continuing as a teacher (the state hadn’t given teachers a pay raise yet), was not something she could afford to do.
“But being in the classroom is my favorite place to be,” she said. “What I really like about my job now is I still get to spend a lot of time working with teachers and working with students.”
Jones organized a conference last year and booked well-known education speakers. Last week, she received an email from one of the speakers. The email said “this is really random, but am I watching you on ‘Jeopardy!’ right now?” Yes, you are.
Jones said everyone has been “super nice” and supportive during her “Jeopardy!” run. A crowd of about 50 people joined her at a watch party for her “Jeopardy!” debut last Monday at Elgin Park. Supporters roared when she successfully wagered $13,000 on a Daily Double question that put her on track for a runaway victory. She was comfortable making the big wager because the category was art-related. She studied art history at Berkeley and she’s got museum experience.
Wheelhouse? “Art and pop culture are the two things I am best at,” Jones said. “Then I have a weird knowledge of specific parts of American history. Part of moving around to schools all the time was sometimes I would learn the same things three or four times. I learned something in the first grade in Alabama that I learned in the third grade in St. Louis and then the sixth grade in San Diego. I know a lot about Thomas Payne, weirdly. I could do a biography on him.”
There was a downside of jumping around to many schools, however. Jones said she has “fairly large gaps” in her education because she wasn’t in the right school at the right time.
“I never have taken phonics as a concept,” she said. “So basically I am like 28 years old just learning my vowel sounds — not really, but I don’t really have a strong instructional basis for that the same way that most kids who stay in the same school system would have.”
“Jeopardy!” was probably on a TV set no matter where Jones lived. She said her parents watched the quiz show every night. She got the itch and first tried to qualify for the show as a teen, but didn’t survive an audition. Alex, can I take angry for $200?
“I was at like the peak of my teenage dramatic-ness and I swore off ‘Jeopardy!’ I would walk out of the room if my mom had it on.” Jones said. “And then, eventually, I was like, you know what, I do love money and I do love answering trivia questions. Let me get back on the horse.”
Jones began taking online “Jeopardy!” tests a few years ago and got summoned for an audition in September. Was she nervous when she made it to the show? If so, it was only because she had never been on TV before, unless you count the time her first-grade class had a pretend news show.
“Watching it back, I am pleasantly surprised at how comfortable I seem,” she said. “I was definitely nervous, but everyone who works there is very good. They are super professional and they are very good about making people feel comfortable. I think I was lucky because I was in a really great group of people to be filming with that (first) day. There wasn’t anyone who seemed like they were there out for blood. We all just seemed like some nerds who were trying to win some money.”
It’s a difficult question to answer without seeming like you’re bragging, but Jones was asked why she is good at “Jeopardy!” She said she’s observant. Anytime she comes across a new word or hears about something that is unfamiliar, she makes a note in her phone and does research later. Show her the tip and she wants to see the whole iceberg.
“I think I am just always trying to learn more things,” she said. “I love to read and I love to learn about anything new that I can. Even when I was a little kid, I liked obsessively learning about things. I remember my mom casually liked the Rolling Stones and I was like, now I’m just going to memorize all their chart information. I was, like in 1999, learning the stats of the Rolling Stones, but I was just so excited to be able to learn something. I have just always enjoyed deep-diving into stuff.”
Thanks to those deep dives (and the library books), Jones was equipped to tackle “Jeopardy!” clues. She said she buzzed in only if she was 80% sure she knew the correct response. She strayed from the self-imposed rule and got a little buzzer-happy after victory was essentially secured in her “Jeopardy!” debut.
Said Jones: “I think it’s really hard to overstate how just genuinely fun it is to ring in and have Alex Trebek say your name.”