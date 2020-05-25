Chicago “super fans” Robert Smigel (left) and George Wendt took part in a championship rally for the Chicago Bulls in 1993. Michael Jordan encountered the “super fans” when he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Mark Elias/AP file
Host J.J. Watt (right) is shown with cast member Beck Bennett during a Feb. 1 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The episode will be re-aired during a prime-time marathon of SNL episodes featuring sports hosts. Ellie Gill/NBC
Brothers Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, shown in a 2010 file photo, have won Super Bowls and hosted “Saturday Night Live.” The episodes they hosted will be re-aired in prime time this week. AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton became the first sports figure to host “Saturday Night Live” in 1977. In this photo, taken during a break, Tarkenton and cast member John Belushi show their legs for a camera. In the background are Not Ready For Prime Time Players Bill Murray, Laraine Newman (obscured), and Gilda Radner. AP Photo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, left, and Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton teamed up to host “Saturday Night Live” in 1987. They are joined in this photo by musical guest Debbie Harry of Blondie. AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler
When a documentary is made about 2020, it will say many Americans sheltered at home while watching a pair of docu-series: “Tiger King” and “The Last Dance.”
“Tiger King” attracted 34 million U.S. viewers in its first 10 days of release.
“The Last Dance,” which revisited the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, was ESPN’s most-watched documentary, averaging 5.6 million viewers during its 10-episode reign.
Because Jordan is “hot” again, why not give the public what it wants? More MJ. NBC hears you.
Most sports are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but NBC Sports is re-airing classic sports-themed episodes of “Saturday Night Live” on NBCSN in prime time this week. A 20-episodes-in-five-days marathon will begin with a 1991 SNL episode that was hosted by Jordan three months after he won his first NBA title.
SNL has embraced sports hosts almost from the start. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton became the first sports figure to host during season two in 1977.
But — heads up — NBC isn’t going all the way back to the Not Ready for Prime Time Players era to find material for this special bit of programming. That’s sort of a shame because digging deeper into the archives might attract more generations of viewers.
None of the marathon’s episodes are from the 1970s or 1980s. Notably absent from the 1990s is Charles Barkley’s first hosting gig in 1993, when he roughed up Barney the Dinosaur in a pick-up game. (It was a take-off on Barkley vs. Godzilla TV commercials that were popular at the time.)
Here’s your episode guide for the marathon (programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app):
Monday, May 25, 7 p.m.
Host: Michael Jordan
Musical guest: Public Enemy
Original air date: Sept. 28, 1991
Maybe you remember: Jordan sat down with the Chicago “super fans” who usually talk only about “Da Bears.” It was suggested to Jordan that, out of fairness, he play solo against other countries in the next Olympics.
Monday, May 25, 8 p.m.
Host: LeBron James
Musical guest: Kanye West
Original air date: Sept. 29, 2007
Maybe you remember: LeBron plays the new student in a “High School Musical 3” skit.
Monday, May 25, 9 p.m.
Host: Charles Barkley
Musical guest: Alicia Keys
Original air date: Jan. 9, 2010
Maybe you remember: Jason Sudeikis plays golf pro Hank Haney (a University of Tulsa grad), who tries to fix Barkley’s swing.
Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m.
Host: Tom Brady
Musical guest: Beck
Original air date: April 16, 2005
Maybe you remember: The quarterback may be accurate on football fields, but he’s a flop when it comes to carnival games.
Tuesday, May 26, 7 p.m.
Host: Peyton Manning
Musical guest: Carrie Underwood
Original air date: March 24, 2007
Maybe you remember: Manning plays opposite his good-guy type in a digital short, a faux United Way commercial.
Tuesday, May 26, 8 p.m.
Host: Eli Manning
Musical guest: Rihanna
Original air date: May 5, 2012
Maybe you remember: Manning appears in a “Little Brothers” commercial, helping little brothers deal with problematic big brothers.
Tuesday, May 26, 9 p.m.
Host: J.J. Watt
Musical guest: Luke Combs
Original air date: Feb. 1, 2020
Maybe you remember: Watt wore a Kobe Bryant jersey at show’s end as a tribute to Bryant, who had recently died.
Wednesday, May 27, 6 p.m.
Host: Dwayne Johnson
Musical guest: AC/DC
Original air date: March 18, 2000
Maybe you remember: Johnson (The Rock) played Papa Peepers, the father of Chris Kattan’s monkey-like Mr. Peepers character.
Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.
Host: Dwayne Johnson
Musical guest: Andrew W.K.
Original air date: April 13, 2002
Maybe you remember: Johnson was promoting his movie “The Scorpion King.” Seth Meyers played his son, the Scorpion Prince, in a skit about the film.
Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m.
Host: Dwayne Johnson
Musical guest: Ray LaMontagne
Original air date: March 7, 2009
Maybe you remember: Make Fred Armisen (as Barack Obama) angry and he turns into “The Rock” Obama, ala the Incredible Hulk.
Wednesday, May 27, 9 p.m.
Host: Andy Roddick
Musical guest: Dave Matthews & Friends
Original air date: Nov. 8, 2003
Maybe you remember: John McEnroe pops up all over the episode.
Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.
Host: Dwayne Johnson
Musical guest: George Ezra
Original air date: March 28, 2015
Maybe you remember: What would a live-action “Bambi” remake be like with Johnson in the starring role? “When I was a boy, they took away my mother. And now it’s time for them to pay — deerly.”
Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Host: John Cena
Musical guest: Maren Morris
Original air date: Dec. 10, 2016
Maybe you remember: SNL has a long tradition of parodying game shows. In the game show “Where’d My Money Go,” Cena pretended to be contestant Rob Gronkowski and cast members played fellow competitors Conor McGregor and John Daly.
Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m.
Host: Dwayne Johnson
Musical guest: Katy Perry
Original air date: May 20, 2017
Maybe you remember: Alec Baldwin welcomed The Rock to the Five-Timers Club, reserved for guests who have hosted five or more times, and they were joined by fellow five-timer Tom Hanks.
Thursday, May 28, 9 p.m.
Host: Ronda Rousey
Musical guest: Selena Gomez
Original air date: Jan. 23, 2016
Maybe you remember: Kate McKinnon, as Justin Bieber, got smacked around by Rousey during the opening monologue.
Friday, May 29, 6 p.m.
Host: Michael Phelps
Musical guest: Lil Wayne
Original air date: Sept. 13, 2008
Maybe you remember: In the opening monologue, the Olympic hero talked about what endorsement opportunities he should consider. William Shatner popped up in the studio audience to offer advice and slipped in a Priceline pitch. (Look closely and you’ll see Guy Fieri sitting next to Shatner.)
Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Host: Derek Jeter
Musical guest: Bubba Sparxxx
Original air date: Dec. 1, 2001
Maybe you remember: Jeter and teammates David Cone and David Wells appear in drag in a skit about New York Yankee wives.
Friday, May 29, 8 p.m.
Host: Charles Barkley
Musical guest: Kelly Clarkson
Original air date: Jan. 7, 2012
Maybe you remember: In an “NBA on TNT” studio show sketch, Kenan Thompson played Barkley and Barkley played Shaquille O’Neal. Of course, they sparred. Barkley told Shaq he would rather be in “Free Willy 2” than “Kazaam 1.”
Friday, May 29, 9 p.m.
Host: Charles Barkley
Musical guest: Migos
Original air date: March 3, 2018
Maybe you remember: Barkley, during his monologue, cited himself as an example that it’s OK for athletes to speak out about issues: “I’ve been saying whatever the hell I want for 30 years, and I’m doing great.”
Friday, May 29, 10 p.m.
Host: Michael Jordan
Musical guest: Public Enemy
Original air date: Sept. 28, 1991.
Maybe you remember: The sporty SNL marathon starts and ends with the same episode. Is MJ confident enough to win rings and “bookend” this marathon? Maybe he can get a dose of daily affirmation from Stuart Smalley.
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
