When a documentary is made about 2020, it will say many Americans sheltered at home while watching a pair of docu-series: “Tiger King” and “The Last Dance.”

“Tiger King” attracted 34 million U.S. viewers in its first 10 days of release.

“The Last Dance,” which revisited the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, was ESPN’s most-watched documentary, averaging 5.6 million viewers during its 10-episode reign.

Because Jordan is “hot” again, why not give the public what it wants? More MJ. NBC hears you.

Most sports are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but NBC Sports is re-airing classic sports-themed episodes of “Saturday Night Live” on NBCSN in prime time this week. A 20-episodes-in-five-days marathon will begin with a 1991 SNL episode that was hosted by Jordan three months after he won his first NBA title.

SNL has embraced sports hosts almost from the start. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton became the first sports figure to host during season two in 1977.

But — heads up — NBC isn’t going all the way back to the Not Ready for Prime Time Players era to find material for this special bit of programming. That’s sort of a shame because digging deeper into the archives might attract more generations of viewers.

None of the marathon’s episodes are from the 1970s or 1980s. Notably absent from the 1990s is Charles Barkley’s first hosting gig in 1993, when he roughed up Barney the Dinosaur in a pick-up game. (It was a take-off on Barkley vs. Godzilla TV commercials that were popular at the time.)

Here’s your episode guide for the marathon (programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app):

Monday, May 25, 7 p.m.

Host: Michael Jordan

Musical guest: Public Enemy

Original air date: Sept. 28, 1991

Maybe you remember: Jordan sat down with the Chicago “super fans” who usually talk only about “Da Bears.” It was suggested to Jordan that, out of fairness, he play solo against other countries in the next Olympics.

Monday, May 25, 8 p.m.

Host: LeBron James

Musical guest: Kanye West

Original air date: Sept. 29, 2007

Maybe you remember: LeBron plays the new student in a “High School Musical 3” skit.

Monday, May 25, 9 p.m.

Host: Charles Barkley

Musical guest: Alicia Keys

Original air date: Jan. 9, 2010

Maybe you remember: Jason Sudeikis plays golf pro Hank Haney (a University of Tulsa grad), who tries to fix Barkley’s swing.

Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m.

Host: Tom Brady

Musical guest: Beck

Original air date: April 16, 2005

Maybe you remember: The quarterback may be accurate on football fields, but he’s a flop when it comes to carnival games.

Tuesday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Host: Peyton Manning

Musical guest: Carrie Underwood

Original air date: March 24, 2007

Maybe you remember: Manning plays opposite his good-guy type in a digital short, a faux United Way commercial.

Tuesday, May 26, 8 p.m.

Host: Eli Manning

Musical guest: Rihanna

Original air date: May 5, 2012

Maybe you remember: Manning appears in a “Little Brothers” commercial, helping little brothers deal with problematic big brothers.

Tuesday, May 26, 9 p.m.

Host: J.J. Watt

Musical guest: Luke Combs

Original air date: Feb. 1, 2020

Maybe you remember: Watt wore a Kobe Bryant jersey at show’s end as a tribute to Bryant, who had recently died.

Wednesday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Host: Dwayne Johnson

Musical guest: AC/DC

Original air date: March 18, 2000

Maybe you remember: Johnson (The Rock) played Papa Peepers, the father of Chris Kattan’s monkey-like Mr. Peepers character.

Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Host: Dwayne Johnson

Musical guest: Andrew W.K.

Original air date: April 13, 2002

Maybe you remember: Johnson was promoting his movie “The Scorpion King.” Seth Meyers played his son, the Scorpion Prince, in a skit about the film.

Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m.

Host: Dwayne Johnson

Musical guest: Ray LaMontagne

Original air date: March 7, 2009

Maybe you remember: Make Fred Armisen (as Barack Obama) angry and he turns into “The Rock” Obama, ala the Incredible Hulk.

Wednesday, May 27, 9 p.m.

Host: Andy Roddick

Musical guest: Dave Matthews & Friends

Original air date: Nov. 8, 2003

Maybe you remember: John McEnroe pops up all over the episode.

Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m.

Host: Dwayne Johnson

Musical guest: George Ezra

Original air date: March 28, 2015

Maybe you remember: What would a live-action “Bambi” remake be like with Johnson in the starring role? “When I was a boy, they took away my mother. And now it’s time for them to pay — deerly.”

Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m.

Host: John Cena

Musical guest: Maren Morris

Original air date: Dec. 10, 2016

Maybe you remember: SNL has a long tradition of parodying game shows. In the game show “Where’d My Money Go,” Cena pretended to be contestant Rob Gronkowski and cast members played fellow competitors Conor McGregor and John Daly.

Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m.

Host: Dwayne Johnson

Musical guest: Katy Perry

Original air date: May 20, 2017

Maybe you remember: Alec Baldwin welcomed The Rock to the Five-Timers Club, reserved for guests who have hosted five or more times, and they were joined by fellow five-timer Tom Hanks.

Thursday, May 28, 9 p.m.

Host: Ronda Rousey

Musical guest: Selena Gomez

Original air date: Jan. 23, 2016

Maybe you remember: Kate McKinnon, as Justin Bieber, got smacked around by Rousey during the opening monologue.

Friday, May 29, 6 p.m.

Host: Michael Phelps

Musical guest: Lil Wayne

Original air date: Sept. 13, 2008

Maybe you remember: In the opening monologue, the Olympic hero talked about what endorsement opportunities he should consider. William Shatner popped up in the studio audience to offer advice and slipped in a Priceline pitch. (Look closely and you’ll see Guy Fieri sitting next to Shatner.)

Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Host: Derek Jeter

Musical guest: Bubba Sparxxx

Original air date: Dec. 1, 2001

Maybe you remember: Jeter and teammates David Cone and David Wells appear in drag in a skit about New York Yankee wives.

Friday, May 29, 8 p.m.

Host: Charles Barkley

Musical guest: Kelly Clarkson

Original air date: Jan. 7, 2012

Maybe you remember: In an “NBA on TNT” studio show sketch, Kenan Thompson played Barkley and Barkley played Shaquille O’Neal. Of course, they sparred. Barkley told Shaq he would rather be in “Free Willy 2” than “Kazaam 1.”

Friday, May 29, 9 p.m.

Host: Charles Barkley

Musical guest: Migos

Original air date: March 3, 2018

Maybe you remember: Barkley, during his monologue, cited himself as an example that it’s OK for athletes to speak out about issues: “I’ve been saying whatever the hell I want for 30 years, and I’m doing great.”

Friday, May 29, 10 p.m.

Host: Michael Jordan

Musical guest: Public Enemy

Original air date: Sept. 28, 1991.

Maybe you remember: The sporty SNL marathon starts and ends with the same episode. Is MJ confident enough to win rings and “bookend” this marathon? Maybe he can get a dose of daily affirmation from Stuart Smalley.

