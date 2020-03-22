Who wants Freddy Krueger for a chaperone?
It’s OK.
Really.
Snuggle up to him as close as you want — or at least as close as you can get to him when he’s on your television screen.
Robert Englund, the actor who brought Freddy to life while co-starring with Tulsa’s Heather Langenkamp in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, has put away his sweater and his claws so he can guide you through a fresh batch of eerie tales.
Englund is the host and narrator of “True Terror,” a series that debuted last week on the Travel Channel. Promo words: In each episode, Englund uses his ominous tones and creepy charisma to masterfully weave together a trilogy of spine-tingling tales, guided by newspaper accounts and layered with commentary from historians and experts that prove that truth is always stranger than fiction.
They called the right guy for this job. If you want to suggest Englund is this generation’s Vincent Price, he won’t object.
Englund, during a recent phone interview, said he was a “fanboy” when he was a kid and he loved horror movie actors like Price, Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing.
“I remember going to all the Dr. Phibes movies with my roommates, and we loved those sort of campy Vincent Price films then,” Englund said, adding that Price was a great character actor and citing examples from Price’s filmography.
So when Englund hears his name mentioned along with Price or Klaus Kinski or others, he considers it a big honor.
Pre-Freddy, Englund said he got roles as best friends and sidekicks. He did comedy. “And this thing happened to me, this great sort of happy accident of becoming a horror icon,” he said.
Thanks to an “FAQ” section on Englund’s official online site, you can go there to read about how he landed the career-changing role in “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Tan and healthy-looking, he smeared cigarette ash under his eyes to make them look sunken. He put engine oil in his blond curls to make his hair flat and thin. Then he let his staring do the talking when he got in the same room with filmmaker Wes Craven.
Instead of treading old ground, let’s move on to fresh meat. In this case, that’s “True Terror.”
Englund, asked what appeals to him about the project, said it’s weird that you get older and find yourself liking subjects you didn’t like when you were in school. In this case, that’s history, which provided the source material for “True Terror.”
Englund said he got decent grades in history, but the only things related to history he enjoyed while in school were Greek mythology and the Civil War.
“The great hook for me about ‘True Terror’ is even though some of these stories have evolved into urban legends from the small town or the city that they occurred in, they are not like two guys in an Arkansas swamp telling you they saw a UFO,” he said. “It’s not that kind of reporting. All of our stories had an origin in a newspaper article. ... They all sort of have this weird — I don’t want to say validity — but a certain kind of credibility because they were reported at one time.”
The premiere episode included stories about a shopkeeper who was haunted by a deadly prophecy, a smallpox victim who feared being buried alive after being mistaken for dead and a man who confessed to murder because he believed he was being pursued by the ghost of the murder victim.
Talking about American superstition and the American psyche — what we believe and what we don’t believe — Englund said science has disproved some stories and we are less superstitious than we used to be “though we still kind of err in the direction of conspiracy theories.” But he said some of his favorite stories in “True Terror” are justifiably true. For instance, he cited the segment about the smallpox victim who feared being buried alive. Said Englund about the New Orleans smallpox outbreak cited in the episode, “People hadn’t completely died yet or they weren’t dead or there was some hope, you know?”
Among other stories tackled during the six-episode debut season: A mechanical marvel torments its owner. A shadowy serial killer (“The Axeman”) writes a letter that ignites panic. A farmer battles a devilish curse. A greedy undertaker defiles the dead and incurs wrath. A future president enters a savage beast’s den. A family is stalked by a mythical creature.
Englund is along for the ride to shepherd you through it all. He has an idea if the series continues. He told a story about how some episodes of “The Twilight Zone” would end with characters/viewers looking at a telltale prop from the episodes.
“Maybe it was a broken pair of spectacles or an old Bible with the wind blowing the pages or an old carousel horse or something,” he said.
“And then the camera would slowly pan off of that image, which was a big element of the story you had just seen, and then you would discover in the corner of the building or the set or (near) the merry go round or whatever, you would see Rod Serling there. And he would do the wrap-up for that episode, kind of a Rod Serling poetic wrap-up.”
Englund does wrap-ups for “True Terror,” but he wouldn’t mind borrowing a tactic from the Serling playbook.
“I’m hoping that maybe we can have me occasionally connect to some really great location that they find — the hayloft of an old pre-Civil War barn or something, silhouetted as I do the wrap-up,” he said.
“Or maybe bring back one of the props, an old sword or something or an old bayonet from one of the episodes and have me holding it in my last segment as I wrap up the episode. I think it would be kind of fun to connect me to it because I’m your host Robert Englund, but I’m also Robert Englund, the guy that loves this stuff, who kind of loves a good Stephen King book or a good H.P. Lovecraft (tale) or a good horror movie or a good urban legend, so I’m playing that element of my personality that is sort of expected of me from my fans.”
