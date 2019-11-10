You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. You’re on a journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination.
We’re talking of course about “The Twilight Zone,” and it’s ready to be explored all over again.
Created and helmed by Rod Serling, “The Twilight Zone” aired from 1959-64 and is ranked by TV Guide and Rolling Stone among the best television series of all time.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment will celebrate the series’ 60th anniversary with a one-night-only event at movie theaters nationwide. Digitally restored versions of six quintessential episodes will be shown along with a new documentary short titled “Remembering Rod Serling.” Participating theaters include Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive; Cinemark Tulsa 17, 10802 E. 71st St.; and Regal Warren Theatre Broken Arrow, 1700 W. Aspen Creek Drive.
If you go, you’ll be treated to clever story twists. (The Writers Guild of America ranked “The Twilight Zone” No. 3 among the best-written TV shows of all time behind “The Sopranos” and “Seinfeld.”)
If Oklahoma author Gene DeRosa goes, he can call it homework.
DeRosa, who has written trivia books on horror film franchises, is watching every episode of “The Twilight Zone” for a project that will double as a Twilight Zone encyclopedia and trivia book. He said he is about two-thirds done and hopes to have the book finished around Christmas.
Let’s pick his brain.
Five famous actors who were great in Twilight Zone episodes?
No. 1 is Burgess Meredith, according to DeRosa, who said Meredith was in four episodes and all were great. One of them (“Time Enough at Last”) is about a book lover who can’t find enough time to read and it’s one of the episodes that will be shown at cinemas as part of the 60th anniversary celebration.
No. 2 is Jack Klugman, who also was in four episodes, according to DeRosa, who said most people would probably categorize three of the episodes as great.
Also in DeRosa’s top five:
• Art Carney plays an alcoholic, down-on-his-luck department store Santa in an episode titled “The Night of the Meek.” “Carney delivers such an amazing and memorable performance,” DeRosa said.
• The episode “The Invaders” has a cast of only two. Viewers hear an astronaut’s voice and they see actress Agnes Moorehead. “She has zero dialogue but still delivers an incredibly powerful performance,” DeRosa said.
• In “He’s Alive,” Dennis Hopper plays a struggling anarchist who gets advice from a figure seen only in the shadows. Hopper’s character rises to great popularity and power. At episode’s end, a reveal includes an infamous historic figure.
“It really is one of my favorite episodes, and one of the most underrated of the series, thanks to a great performance from Hopper,” DeRosa said.
If you haven’t heard about Hopper’s episode before, DeRosa said that’s probably because season four featured hour-long episodes and many were not included in syndication packages.
Didn’t know that? DeRosa learned many things he didn’t know while dissecting episodes and scavenging for cast and background details. He said there were instances when a single episode led to many hours of just note-taking.
DeRosa said he is pretty sure Serling was psychic (“he predicted quite a few things throughout this series”) and a favorite discovery was learning how Meredith created fire out of thin air to light cigars in the actor’s fourth and final episode, “Printer’s Devil.”
“To make this possible there were two electrical wires running from a battery concealed in his clothing and onto his fingers,” DeRosa said. “When it was time to do a scene where he lights the cigar, he would dip his hand in ice cold water until it was numb. Then a crew member would pour lighter fluid onto his fingers. When he snapped, a spark was caused which ignited the flame.”
Five best episodes?
It’s a tough question because there are so many good ones, according to DeRosa. He said his answers, and the order of his rankings, are subject to change. As of now, his likely top five: “Time Enough At Last,” “Five Characters in Search of an Exit,” “A Game of Pool,” “The Invaders” and “Eye of the Beholder.”
Three of the five will be shown at the 60th anniversary event. You be the judge.