Comedian Jo Koy's "Just Kidding" World Tour will include a Nov. 9 performance at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
A news release said Koy continues to break ticket-sales records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, for material that has universal appeal.
In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He also reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts with his comedy album, “Live From Seattle.”
Koy's Netflix specials including “Comin’ In Hot” and “Live From Seattle.” He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy” by Starburns Audio. For more information on Koy, visit www.JoKoy.com.
Tickets, which start at $39.50 and go on sale Aug. 22, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.