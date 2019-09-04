Actress Lindsay Wagner, best known for playing Jaime Sommers in the television series "The Bionic Woman," is the latest guest to be announced for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
The announcement was made Wednesday by the expo in conjunction with partners Tulsa Pop Kids and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.
The third annual Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, not to be confused with this weekend's Wizard World pop culture convention, is scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears location inside Woodland Hills Mall. For tickets and information, go to tulsapopcultureexpo.com.
Previously announced guests include Asher Angel ("Shazam!", "Andi Mack"), Summer Glau ("Firefly"), Kevin Sussman ("The Big Bang Theory"), professional wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Jennifer Marshall ("Stranger Things"), Yoda co-creator Nick Maley (he's bringing Yoda) and Cesar Garcia ("Breaking Bad," "The Fast and the Furious" franchise).
THe Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is an outreach event/comic con for Tulsa Pop Kids, a nonprofit organization with a primary focus to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment.
As part of the Tulsa Pop Kids mission, celebrity guests scheduled to appear at the expo will make appearances at local schools, The Children’s Hospital and other organization within the community.