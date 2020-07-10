A character from a galaxy far, far away is headed your way.
Actor Dominic Pace, who played Gekko the bounty hunter in “The Mandalorian,” is scheduled for a signing appearance from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Impulse Creations, 8228 E. 61st St., Suite 121. The appearance was arranged in conjunction with Nerd Alert Events.
An event page on Facebook said safety precautions will be taken. Attendees will be asked to wear a mask and use social distancing.
Pace has an extensive list of acting credits, but taking part in a project like “The Mandalorian” qualifies as a highlight because he is a longtime “Star Wars” fan. He’s also a fan of “The Outsiders” and, when passing through Tulsa on a previous trip, he visited filming locations for the shot-in-Tulsa movie. He said the stars in that film were “absolute legends.”
Pace took part in a Q-and-A session prior to this weekend’s trip to Tulsa.
Pop culture conventions have come to a halt during the pandemic. Are you on an appearance tour of your own?
Absolutely. I think in any trade we need to call audibles as soon as we can right now, and that’s exactly what I did. I had about 25 con appearances scheduled throughout the world before the pandemic. I’ve turned it into a father/son road trip where we’re supporting small businesses and bringing a smile to “Star Wars” fans, along with practicing sanitary interactions without overcrowding the stores.
Sometimes it’s difficult to please a fan base of a beloved franchise because the stories mean so much to fans. “The Mandalorian” seemed to be well received by “Star Wars” fandom. What did “The Mandalorian” get right?
Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are one of us. Not to mention their incredible director team of Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi and Rick Famuyiwa. It went back to fun ... (and was) a perfect balance of solid storyline, along with special effects ahead of our time.
For those who haven’t seen “The Mandalorian,” what can you tell them about your character?
Gekko is a one-of-a-kind bounty hunter who is a member of the infamous Bounty Hunter’s Guild. He can be seen in episodes one and three of the show. The extensive two-hour makeup application was headed up by the talented Brian Sipe of Legacy Effects and the costume design was by Joseph Porro. There is a good chance you’ll be seeing more of Gekko through the Marvel Comics series, Star Wars Bounty Hunters.
On a scale of 1 to 10, how big of a “Star Wars” fan were you before being cast in the series and what’s your best story about being a fan?
It’s no PR pitch. If you YouTube “Dominic Pace” and “Entertainment Tonight,” you can see my passion for collecting back in 1999 before “Episode I: The Phantom Menace” was released. When I was a kid in the ’80s, my entire room was decorated with the Star Wars theme. (George) Lucas was so ahead of his time, and the magic he added to so many lives is remarkable. They are timeless films, which parallel our lives and teach about hope and family. I would say I’m an 8 as I’ve met some fans along my tour who have me beat.
Here’s a Tulsa-related question since you’re coming here: You were a Chechen mobster in “Barry,” an HBO series created by Tulsa’s Bill Hader, and you popped up in a 1997 “Saturday Night Live” episode when Tulsa-based Hanson was the musical guest. Got a story about either experience?
Hader is simply a genius, and it was a privilege being featured on that show for seasons one and two. Hader treated everyone with respect, and it was a real treat to watch him work up close.
(When Hanson was on SNL), I was studying acting in New York City, which is where I’m from. Feeling the energy of a live SNL audience is electric. (I was in a) fun sketch as a basketball player with Chris Kattan and Helen Hunt.
