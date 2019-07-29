Michelle Wolf and Nicole Byer will serve as the headlining comedians at the 2019 Blue Whale Comedy Festival, set Aug. 29-31 in the Tulsa Arts District. The announcement was made by Guthrie Green.
Joining Wolf and Byer will be acclaimed comedians Matteo Lane, DJ Pryor, Jackie Tohn and Rae Sanni.
“Blue Whale is one of our biggest events of the year, and it keeps getting better each year,” Heather Wimberly, Guthrie Green’s vice president of operations, said in a news release.
“We’ve seen so many comedians perform in Tulsa at Blue Whale who quickly rise to superstardom. It’s an amazing opportunity to host so much incredible talent in our city.”
The Blue Whale Comedy Festival was launched in 2014. It has showcased many national and local comedians and created a national presence in the comedy scene for the Tulsa community.
“Blue Whale Comedy Festival is unique to Oklahoma,” Eric Himan, Guthrie Green’s program manager, said in the release. “Nowhere else in our state can you see not only local comics, but many national comedians who have performed on HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central, ‘Saturday Night Live’ and various late-night talk shows in one place. It’s an honor to be able to bring so many laughs and joy to the Tulsa Arts District.”
During the festival, national comedians will perform at Cain’s Ballroom. Local comedians will perform at Soundpony Bar. After-party events will be at Inner Circle Vodka Bar. Tickets can be purchased at bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.