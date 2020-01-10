A segment on missing Broken Arrow teen Baylee Smith will be part of the season two premiere of “In Pursuit With John Walsh.” The episode will air 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 on Investigation Discovery.
Smith was last seen on Sept. 14, 2018, in Broken Arrow. She has brown hair and glasses, and was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance.
According to a news release and advance video for the show said Smith may have run away with someone she met through online gaming. She was last seen at a local convenience store withdrawing several hundred dollars.
The show is encouraging any viewers with any information on her whereabouts to text or call a call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE, or submit online at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.