Susan Lucci 1983

In this file photo from 1983, soap star Susan Lucci of “All My Children” fame received a warm welcome during a tribute to soap operas in Washington. ABC and People are collaborating on a prime time special, “The Story of Soaps.” AP Photo/Al Stephenson

 Al Stephenson

If soap operas are your thing, you may get lathered up about this news:

ABC and People are teaming up to present “The Story of Soaps,” a two-hour prime-time television event highlighting the impact of the soap opera.

“The Story of Soaps” is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 and will feature a panel of experts and actors, including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, Denise Richards, John Stamos, Chandra Wilson and many more.

According to a news release, the special explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera.

Said the release: “In today’s shifting television landscape, ‘The Story of Soaps’ traces how female creators migrated from radio to television to become the dominant force in daytime for more than three decades. Today, that legacy is alive and well all over prime time and reality, and much of what propels modern television traces its roots back to those first sprawling, steamy storylines. ‘The Story of Soaps’ takes an extensive look at this iconic, impactful genre and the cultural phenomenon its massive impact has had on the world at large.”

ABC and People partnered twice previously for documentary events, including “The Story of Diana” in 2017 and “The Story of the Royals” in 2018.

