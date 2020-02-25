What is Angkor Wat?
It’s what helped Tulsa’s MacKenzie Jones extend her “Jeopardy!” win streak to seven in a row during an episode that aired Tuesday on KTUL channel 8.
Jones was in the midst of a heated second round when she hit a Daily Double and was greeted by this clue: One of the largest religious complexes ever built, this temple dedicatd to Vishnu was mostly abandoned by 1431.
Jones wagered $6,000 and provided the correct response (Angkor Wat) to distance herself from the pack. Her total was $19,000 after the Daily Double. Her nearest competitor was at $9,600.
Chalk it up to great timing? Jones, asked how she knew Angkor Wat was the correct response, said, “My friend Elisa Aguilar came back from visiting there and told me all about it literally two days before I taped this episode.”
It makes you wonder if Jones had a date with, if not destiny, then “Jeopardy!” The date isn’t over. As reigning champ, Jones (who has $184,208 in earnings) will return for an episode scheduled to air 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Are you going to make it to $200,000?” asked host Alex Trebek at the end of Tuesday’s episode. “We’ll find out tomorrow.”
Jones was near-perfect in her most recent appearance. She buzzed in 18 times and provided 17 correct responses, going 7-for-7 in the second round. She told the Tulsa World in a story published Monday that she buzzes in when she feels 80 percent sure.
Victory was secured when Jones’ closest competitor made a late-game $5,000 wager on a Daily Double and provided an incorrect response.
Jones entered Final Jeopardy at $20,600. Neither of her competitors had more than $5,000, so she played it safe and wagered only $1,205. All three provided the correct response (Filet-O-Fish) to a fast food Final Jeopardy clue.