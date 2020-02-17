A late-game gamble by MacKenzie Jones put the Tulsan in position to cruise to a “Jeopardy!” victory.
In an episode that aired Monday on KTUL channel 8, Jones bet $13,000 in a Double Jeopardy gambit. She nailed it, and that put her in such control of the game that she played it safe and bet zero in Final Jeopardy.
About 50 people joined Jones for a watch party at Elgin Park. Her triumph in a “Jeopardy!” debut was accompanied by cheers and applause.
Asked about the turnout, Jones said, “There are people here from when I used to teach at Booker T (she taught computer science at Booker T. Washington High School). There are people here from Creek Nation, where I work now, and just friends of ours. It just feels amazing that everyone showed up to watch me play a game show that has been on the air for 36 seasons and seems to still resonate with a bunch of millennials, so that was awesome.”
Jones felt comfortable enough to roll the dice on the big Daily Double wager because the category was in her wheelhouse.
“I studied art history in my undergrad and the first two art questions that none of us got, as soon as (host Alex Trebek) said the answer, I was like ‘Oh, I totally knew that. If I just had an extra second, I would have got it.’ And on a Daily Double, you get some extra time. So I thought, this is art. I get a little extra time. I can do this. Let’s just bet it all — almost all.”
Jones entered Final Jeopardy with $26,400 in winnings. Her closest competitor had less than half that amount in winnings — $10,800. Even if the second-place contestant had bet it all, he still couldn’t catch up. So Jones, rather than get greedy, went with a guaranteed victory strategy and wagered nothing.
There’s a “Cheers” episode where Cliff Clavin used the opposite Final Jeopardy strategy and lost. Of course Jones has seen the episode.
“‘Jeopardy!’ in pop culture is something I am really interested in,” she said. “I feel like the first time I remember seeing ‘Jeopardy!,’ my parents were watching ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ and in that movie Rosie Perez goes on it.”
Watching Perez’ character answer questions on the quiz show made an impact.
Said Jones, “My whole life, I’ve just been like, I’ll say things adorably if I ever get on ‘Jeopardy!’ and then I’ll win. But I wanted to make sure I didn’t Cliff Clavin it. And I was like I can use my weird pop culture knowledge to win like Rosie Perez did. And Fran Drescher goes on (‘Jeopardy!’) in an episode of ‘The Nanny’ and she wins by knowing about Barbra Streisand. I was like, this feels like me.”
A program developer, Jones qualified to return in an episode that will air Tuesday. “Jeopardy” episodes air at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KTUL channel 8. New episodes air in the later time slot.