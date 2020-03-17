Blake Shelton said this after hearing Verdigris’ Kailey Abel on NBC’s “The Voice:” “You have an incredible gift. I will say this right now. I will bet the farm on you winning this competition.”
Abel, 19, participated in blind auditions during an episode that aired Monday night. She sang Alphaville’s “Forever Young” and drew cheers from the audience, but Shelton was the only coach who turned his chair around. That means he landed Abel without competition and completed his “team” for this season.
“I got you,” he said.
“Hug me,” she responded.
Shelton, pleased to secure a fellow Oklahoman for his squad, chided his fellow coaches.
“You three realize this show is called ‘The Voice,’ and you all heard what she has,” he said. “That sound coming out of her mouth was an incredible voice.”
The other coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend -- complimented Abel but reminded her they had to weigh that their teams were almost full.
“I love the tone in the lower parts (of your song),” Legend said. “When you growled, it was stunning. We haven’t heard a sound like that from anybody we have seen in this blind audition.”
Shelton said Abel has a voice that sounds like Bonnie Tyler or Kim Carnes and people can’t get enough of that because you can’t fake that kind of voice.
Added Shelton: “I can’t believe I’m the only person that turned around for Kailey. She has the kind of voice that could end up on the finale in this competition and, if you can’t recognize that, how did you get this job?”
Abel was an “American Idol” participant while in high school. She now attends Oral Roberts University and said she is majoring in music therapy.