You may have overlooked some recent news items because one specific topic has dominated the news cycle.
In case you missed it, actor Lyle Waggoner died March 17 at the age of 84. He’s best known for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” but there’s a lot more to his story.
Five things to know about him:
1, After leaving “The Carol Burnett Show,” Waggoner landed the role of Steve Trevor in the 1970s Wonder Woman television series. Did you know Waggoner was a candidate to star in another TV series about comic book heroes? He auditioned for the title role in the 1960s “Batman” series, but Adam West got the gig. Waggoner’s “Batman” screen test is still floating around on the web.
2, Carl Reiner is the reason Waggoner wound up on “The Carol Burnett Show.” Burnett wrote about fellow performers in her 2016 book “In Such Good Company.” She wrote that Reiner suggested hiring a show announcer who could do more than just introduce commercial breaks. Why not hire an announcer that Burnett could feign to swoon over? Burnett wrote that dozens of men “showed up looking like Adonis” during auditions, but the contest was over when Waggoner walked into the room. He was more than just a pretty face and became part of the troupe. Bonus comment: Read her book. You’ll laugh.
3, The first semi-nude centerfold model in Playgirl magazine? It was Waggoner in 1973.
4, Waggoner was born a few hours north of Oklahoma. He was born in Kansas City, Kan., and his family moved to the St. Louis area when he was 5.
5, Waggoner’s lasting gift to the entertainment industry? Trailers. You’ve heard about stars going back to their trailers during lapses in shooting? In 1979, Waggoner started a trailer company to service the industry. Star Waggons is a manufacturer and supplier of luxury trailers. Burnett wrote in her book that her first hint that Waggoner was an entreprenuer came when, during his time on her show, he created a brochure about how to audition and get jobs and charged $1 for it by mail.