Tulsa’s Gary Busey is starring in a new pet project.
The actor will wear a robe and wield a gavel in “Gary Busey: Pet Judge.” All six episodes will be available for streaming beginning Monday, May 25.
Here’s a description of the show that was gleaned from garybuseypetjudge.com: “Each year across the country there are thousands of pet disputes. Those who want their cases tried by the best know there is only one man they can turn to. Is Gary Busey a real judge? Absolutely not. Does Gary Busey know anything about animal law? Probably not. But if there’s one thing Gary Busey is thirsty for it’s pet justice!”
A trailer for the series shows Busey in action and, at the end, he can be heard saying, “Put the goat in my van.”
“Gary Busey: Pet Judge” will be available to stream and on demand on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Xbox and VUDU.