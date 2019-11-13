Don Woods created a beloved character, Gusty, during his long reign as a meteorologist and cartoonist at television station KTUL in Tulsa.
Woods created on-the-spot Gusty drawings during newscasts to reflect weather conditions. The illustrations were given to viewers.
Thirty years after Gusty's farewell, he graduated to a mention on an iconic game show.
This was a clue on Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!:" Don Woods, the first weather man on KTUL, created Gusty, the official cartoon character of this tornado-prone state?
The clue was worth $1,000 and the category was "Official State Stuff." A contestant buzzed in immediately with the correct answer.
Woods spent more than 34 years at KTUL before retiring in 1989. He died in 2012. Gusty was named the official cartoon symbol of Oklahoma in 2005.
The Gusty mention on "Jeopardy!" was brought to the Tulsa World's attention by educator and poet Bill McCloud, who recorded the episode.