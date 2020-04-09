While longing for happier days, you can at least revisit “Happy Days.”
The television series “Happy Days” was created by Garry Marshall. A tribute to Marshall — “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” — will air May 12 on ABC.
Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Julie Andrews, Richard Gere, Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Jimmy Kimmel, Ashton Kutcher, Chris Pine and John Stamos will be among stars sharing favorite memories of Marshall, the creative mind behind some of the most memorable series in TV history.
Marshall introduced America to “Happy Days” in 1974. By the time the 1978-79 TV season arrived, “Happy Days” and two series (“Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy”) featuring characters who debuted on “Happy Days” all took up residence in the top three spots in the Nielsen ratings. "Laverne & Shirley" was No. 1. "Happy Days" and "Mork & Mindy" were tied at No. 3. "Three's Company," a non-Marshall show, was No. 2.
“Happy Days” actors who will appear in the special are Howard, Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams and Marion Ross. “Laverne & Shirley” actors scheduled to take part are Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean. Pam Dawber will appear from “Mork & Mindy.”
Marshall died in 2016. His sister, "Laverne & Shirley" co-star Penny Marshall, died in 2018.
Garry Marshall also directed critically acclaimed feature films, including “Pretty Woman,” “Beaches,” “Runaway Bride” and “The Princess Diaries.”
“Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good,” John Scheinfeld, executive producer of “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” said in a news release about the project.
“Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”