Just in case you didn’t get enough “Tiger King,” there’s more on the way.

Joel McHale is hosting an “after show” about the docu-series that will debut April 12 on Netflix.

The new installment will feature new interviews with individuals who appeared in “Tiger King.”

“Tiger King” is one of most-watched shows in Netflix history. It was watched by more than 34 million viewers in its first 10 days of release. It tells the story of big cat collector Joe Exotic (Joe Maldonado-Passage) and his feud with Carole Baskin.

