Millions of Americans are staying at home. What are they doing? They’re watching “Tiger King.”
As of Wednesday morning, the docu-series about Oklahoma big cat owner Joe Exotic was the No. 1 Netflix title in the U.S.
Even Kardashians are keeping up with “Tiger King.”
“Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?” Kim Kardashian West posted March 22 on her Twitter account. “It is crazy!”
Here are selected Twitter reactions from others:
Actress and singer Elizabeth Gillies: “Tiger King is insane!”
Comedian Michelle Wolf: “After watching Tiger King, all I can think is tigers must be like, “humans are ... weird.”
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach: “Watch Tiger King on Netflix.”
Actor Zach Braff: “At least we have Tiger King.”
Screenwriter and columnist Sophia Benoit: “Watching Tiger King and I guess my big question is do you have to have your ears pierced to own a tiger?”
ESPN’s Sarah Spain: “Okay 10 minutes in and I already hate Tiger King. I don’t think I’m gonna be able to do it. I hate people.”
TV producer Andy Lassner: “I know people say this a lot about movies and shows. But ‘Tiger King’ is the single craziest docu-series I’ve ever seen.”
Makeup artist and YouTuber Manny MUA: “Have y’all seen Tiger King?! I am screaming watching this.”
Beats1 editorial producer Tom Thorogood: “Losing your head while everyone around you loses theirs? Worth watching Tiger King on Netflix, which has the highest ratio of insanely weird people I’ve ever seen (and I’ve worked in journalism.)”
Singer/songwriter William Clark Green: “Tiger king makes this quarantine seem normal. ... What the hell.”
Actor/NFL Network host Kyle Brandt: “Here’s the deal with Tiger King. You think you get the concept, the cast of characters. ‘This show’s pretty crazy!’ And then it gets way crazier, and adds an even more ridiculous character. And then it happens like five more times.”
Youtuber/actress/singer Gabbie Hanna: “Watching tiger king. I do not know what i was expecting but it was not this.”
Podcaster/NBA Desktop host Jason Concepcion, Sr.: “Was everything in Tiger King quadruple fact-checked because none of the people in that are a reliable narrator. Also, wow, the first unspoilable show. You actually can’t describe it enough to spoil it.”
Actor Nicola Coughlan: “Anyways I watched all of Tiger King in one day and now I feel like I may have hallucinated it.”
Writer/comedian Ian Karmel: “With Tiger King, Netflix has reinvented television again. They figured out a way for an entire show to somehow do cocaine. Not the people in the show, though that too. The show itself. The actual show is on cocaine.”
Writer/podcaster Jimmy Traina: “I love seeing tweets from people talking about how (crazy) ‘Tiger King’ is when they’re only on Episode 1 or 2. You guys haven’t even rounded first base yet.”
Writer J.P. Brammer: “I might never think of anything other than Tiger King again. I’m sorry.”
Also from Brammer: “Tiger King is like if you took Oklahoma and put it in a blender with a Baja Blast and a 4LOKO so, like, regular Oklahoma.”
And again from Brammer: “Every time I think I’ve finally adjusted to Tiger King’s chaos it punches me in the face.”
Author Jon Acuff: “Dear @netflix, please make 1,000 more episodes of ‘Tiger King.’”
Here’s the official Netflix’ description of the show:
“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, con men, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner.
“But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”