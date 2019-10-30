Tulsa Pop Culture Expo celebrity guest Lindsay Wagner is best known for playing “The Bionic Woman” in the 1970s television series, but she appeared in the pilot for James Garner’s hard-luck private eye series “The Rockford Files.”
Wagner was asked if she wanted to say anything about Garner, who grew up in Oklahoma. She said she had lots to say about him and called him one of her role models as a professional.
“Working with Jim, he was one of the most professional, relaxed, natural people,” Wagner said. “He was just a real gentleman, but he was funny as heck naturally. And he had the most amazing focus. He liked telling jokes.”
Wagner said Garner, who died in 2014, was as good and kind to people moving electrical cords around as he was to stars and producers and directors.
Continuing, she said, “He was the kind of actor who really showed people that fame and power do not have to set you apart from other people who don’t have those particular qualities. You know what I’m saying? So that really impressed me. I have never been somebody who is terribly impressed with that kind of stuff anyway, even on my own. But I was always kind of worried (then). What was going to happen to me because here all of a sudden I was becoming very well known and you kind of hear stories. So as a young person I am going, hmmm. And then I met him and I am around him and I go, you know what, it doesn’t have to mess you up. So he was a role model in that sense.”
What comes around goes around?
After seeing a Twitter post about Wagner, actor Holly Marie Combs was prompted to say kind things about Wagner.
“We did a TV movie (“Sins of Silence”) early in my career,” Combs said. “I think I was about 20 or 21. She was very supportive and helpful with the difficult subject matter. She is one of those who taught me how to be a professional.”
And, going full circle with Oklahomans, Wagner mentioned one — Hoyt Axton — when asked which guest star from “The Bionic Woman” that she was most jazzed about having on her show.
Wagner said Axton’s mother, Mae Boren Axton, was a friend of the family.
“So I knew Hoyt briefly and they wrote the (episode) around him, so it was really fun to have him on there,” Wagner said. “He was another guy like Jim. Funny. Kind. He was a riot and extremely talented, of course. And then of course having Doc Severinson on the same show, when the two of them got together, they were like bad boys on the road, so there was a lot of laughing when they went on that particular show.”
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears location inside Woodland Hills Mall. You can read a story about her Bionic Woman years and her convention experiences here.