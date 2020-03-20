Freeform's Fun Day Princess Weekend

Freeform's "FunDay Princess Weekend" is scheduled Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. Courtesy Walt Disney Features

If you’ve got someone in your family who is big on princesses, you’re in luck.

Freeform, a Disney-affiliated channel, is inviting viewers to go on a socially distant adventure with favorite Disney princesses this weekend.

A news release said to stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with “Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend,” a two-day programming event that starts Saturday, March 21 and continues through Sunday, March 22. Those who watch can tweet along with the shows by using the hashtag #FunDay.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, March 21

7 a.m.: “Oz the Great and Powerful”

9 a.m.: “The Princess Diaries”

12:40 p.m.: “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

3:20 p.m.: Disney’s “Pocahontas”

5:20 p.m.: Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

7:25 p.m.: Disney’s “Frozen”

9:55 p.m.: “Matilda”

Sunday, March 22

6 a.m. – “Oz the Great and Powerful”

9 a.m. – “The Princess Diaries”

11:40 a.m. – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

2:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Pocahontas”

4:20 p.m. – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

6:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Frozen”

8:55 p.m. – “Matilda”

11:00 p.m. – “Ice Age”

