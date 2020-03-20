If you’ve got someone in your family who is big on princesses, you’re in luck.
Freeform, a Disney-affiliated channel, is inviting viewers to go on a socially distant adventure with favorite Disney princesses this weekend.
A news release said to stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with “Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend,” a two-day programming event that starts Saturday, March 21 and continues through Sunday, March 22. Those who watch can tweet along with the shows by using the hashtag #FunDay.
Here’s the schedule:
Saturday, March 21
7 a.m.: “Oz the Great and Powerful”
9 a.m.: “The Princess Diaries”
12:40 p.m.: “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”
3:20 p.m.: Disney’s “Pocahontas”
5:20 p.m.: Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”
7:25 p.m.: Disney’s “Frozen”
9:55 p.m.: “Matilda”
Sunday, March 22
6 a.m. – “Oz the Great and Powerful”
9 a.m. – “The Princess Diaries”
11:40 a.m. – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”
2:20 p.m. – Disney’s “Pocahontas”
4:20 p.m. – Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”
6:25 p.m. – Disney’s “Frozen”
8:55 p.m. – “Matilda”
11:00 p.m. – “Ice Age”