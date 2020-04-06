Investigation Discovery (ID) announced the green-lighting of what it is calling a "sequel" to Netflix' "Tiger King" docu-series.
Said a promo for the project: In a matter of weeks, Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage has cemented his claim to the throne as the one and only Tiger King. But if ever there was a rival to Joe Exotic, it’s the world’s now most talked-about woman, Carole Baskin, the equally indisputable tiger queen.
A news release said "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic" will delve into "the biggest mystery in true crime today," helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic. The limited series is expected to debut later in 2020.
Continuing, the release said this: "Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus. Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series."