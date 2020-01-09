Some of the finest minds ever to appear on the game show “Jeopardy!” were stumped by a question about an Oklahoma sports figure.
“Jeopardy!” is in the midst of a Tournament of Champions. During an episode that aired Wednesday night, this was a clue:
“Steve Largent went on from this university to a HOF pro career, then returned home to represent the area in congress.”
One contestant answered “Oklahoma.” Another answered “Oklahoma State.”
The answer, of course, was the University of Tulsa.
