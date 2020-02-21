Tulsa’s MacKenzie Jones pushed her accumulated winnings to $130,803 with a fifth consecutive “Jeopardy!” victory.
In an episode that aired Friday on KTUL channel 8, Jones preserved her winning streak by providing the lone correct response in Final Jeopardy.
The clue: La Maison Chopard crafts this annual awards crystal’s base and 118-gram, 18-carat frond.
Jones responded with Palme d’Or. It’s the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival. She wagered $9,001 and finished with a winning total of $19,601.
Jones has entered Final Jeopardy in first place all five days thus far. She held such commanding leads in her first two episodes that she smartly wagered zero in Final Jeopardy, but sweated out Final Jeopardy drama in each of the last three episodes. Final Jeopardy was a two-person showdown Friday because one of the contestants had a negative balance and failed to qualify.
As reigning champ, Jones earned the right to return and will try to extend her streak in an episode that is scheduled to air 4:30 p.m. Monday.
During the introductory segment of Friday’s episode, host Alex Trebek mentioned that Jones planned to use some of her winnings to buy alpacas. Trebek asked if alpacas spit at you. Responded Jones: “I think everything spits at you if you’re mean.”
Does that count as a correct response? Jones provided only three incorrect responses during the episode.