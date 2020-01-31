You can pay your respects to Mr. Peanut (RIP) during the Super Bowl, but some people got an early start.
In case you missed it, Mr. Peanut — the 104-year-old face of Planters — “died” in a commercial released prior to the Super Bowl. He sacrificed himself in hopes of saving Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh following a Nutmobile accident.
The “funeral” of Mr. Peanut is scheduled to take place in a commercial scheduled to air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.
Will Mr. Peanut be missed? Of course.
Patty Stone and Mike Stone, the brother of Tulsa’s Mary Stone, own the Peanut Shoppe in Columbus, Ohio. Hanging outside the store is an eight-foot neon Mr. Peanut sign — the only one of its kind at a still-in-operation peanut shop, according to Patty.
After Mr. Peanut’s death, a radio station held an evening vigil outside the store. People showed up with candles and flowers. Now there’s a memorial for Mr. Peanut inside the store. You can see photos at the Peanut Shoppe Columbus Facebook page.
Is Mr. Peanut really gone or will viewers get a surprise Sunday?
“I don’t know if Mr. Peanut is going to be around or not, but I have told people whether or not Planters resurrects Mr. Peanut, he will always live in our store,” Patty said.
People have asked the Stones if they are going to remove the sign or close the shop. The answer is “no” to both because the store is independent from Planters. Plus, Mr. Peanut and the store are too much a part of the Stones’ lives to just punt.
In 1972, Mike needed a job so he could afford to take Patty on dates. He accepted a $1.50-an-hour gig to wear a Mr. Peanut parade costume. That same year, they were at a garage sale and bought a Mr. Peanut night light — the first item in what would become a substantial Planters memorabilia collection. Part of the collection is on display at the store (Mike managed the store before they bought it).
One more Mr. Peanut story: Peanut farmer and presidential candidate Jimmy Carter visited Columbus before the 1976 Ohio primary. His reps wanted to capitalize on the peanut connection. The first person to greet Carter when he stepped out of a town car in the center of Columbus wasn’t the governor or mayor. It was Mike as Mr. Peanut, who handed the eventual president a bag of fresh-roasted peanuts.
The idea to “kill” Mr. Peanut was inspired by the outpouring of emotion for Iron Man following the movie “Avengers: Endgame,” according to the ad agency behind the campaign. The publicity campaign was suspended following the death of Kobe Bryant, but the Super Bowl ad is still scheduled to air.