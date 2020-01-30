Oklahoma will be the site of a new E! reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
The star of the comedic docu-series is Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmy-winning broadcaster, actor and championship quarter horse breeder Terry Bradshaw, whose horse ranch is in Thackerville.
Here’s how “The Bradshaw Bunch” was described in a news release: From real-life hijinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and family gives viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma. Alongside his playful and pranking wife, Tammy; entrepreneurial and talented daughters, Rachel, Lacey and Erin; and his lovable grandkids, the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and true country boy finds his most important job is father to his three kids.
“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” Bradshaw said in the release. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin. ... I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”
“The Bradshaw Bunch” is scheduled to air this summer.
“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of production and development at Oxygen & Production, E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before.”