Maybe this Tulsan’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” was meant to be.
MacKenzie Jones rallied from a substantial deficit to extend her winning streak to six in a row on the quiz show. The clue that put her on the comeback trail was connected to a Tulsa-centric topic, “The Outsiders.”
Jones trailed the frontrunner $16,800 to $8,000 in an episode that aired Monday on KTUL channel 8. She picked the category “only good characters die young” and was rewarded with a Daily Double opportunity.
The clue: After saving some kids' lives in “The Outsiders,” Johnny tells this main character to stay gold, then joins our category.
Jones, who wagered $7,000, correctly responded Ponyboy and was all of a sudden back in the game, trailing only $16,800 to $15,000.
“The Outsiders” is a revered young adult novel written by Tulsa’s S.E. Hinton while she was a student at Will Rogers High School. The novel inspired a 1983 movie that was filmed in Tulsa.
Jones, 28, moved to Tulsa six years ago. Did she know the correct response because she was exposed to “The Outsiders” while living in Tulsa or was she familiar with “The Outsiders” before relocating here?
“Purely Tulsa,” Jones said.
“My friend Tori Hudson and I painted a bunch of book cover murals at Webster (High School) when we were in AmericaCorps. One of them was ‘The Outsiders,’ since it’s set in Tulsa, and I figured I should probably read the book if I’m committed enough to put it on a wall.”
Jones entered Final Jeopardy trailing $16,400 to $15,800. A third contestant was far back at $6,800.
The category was music stars and this was the clue: Only July 26, 1972, he testified before a senate subcommittee on national penitentiaries.
The contestant who was leading entering Final Jeopardy incorrectly responded Elvis. The correct answer was Johnny Cash. Jones wagered all $15,800 for a winning total of $31,600. Her six-day total is $162,403.
Jones will try to extend her streak to seven in a row when she returns for an episode scheduled to air 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
