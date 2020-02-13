The Outsiders House in Tulsa got a shout-out during a revered game show.
This was a $1,000 clue during a “Jeopardy!” episode Wednesday: “Rapper Danny Boy O’Connor loved the Tulsa house used in the film version of this author’s ‘The Outsiders,’ so he restored it.”
Only one of the three contestants gave it a try, buzzing in with a guess of Stephen King.
The correct response would have been S.E. Hinton, who wrote “The Outsiders” while she was a student at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The book became a movie in 1983 movie that helped launched the careers of Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon and Tom Cruise.
A Tulsa home at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave was used as the home of the primary “greaser” family in the film and it was on the verge of being demolished before it was purchased and transformed into the Outsiders House Museum by O’Connor.
“What a tremendous honor to become a question on ‘Jeopardy!,’” O’Connor said. “Never in a million years did I think that was possible. Then again, never in a million years did I think any of this was possible — the house, the museum, becoming friends with S.E. Hinton, living in Tulsa. I woke up feeling pretty blessed today. What else can I say? We saw the same sunset.”