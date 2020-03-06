Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin will make a guest appearance Tuesday, March 10 on the syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall.”
According to a news advisory, Larkin will appear during a segment about “Live PD” on A&E. Larkin is an analyst on “Live PD” and is the host of “Live PD Presents: PD Cam.”
“Tamron Hall” airs 2 p.m. weekdays on KOKI Fox 23. The show is named for its host. Tamron Hall is an award-winning journalist, who, in addition to hosting the aforementioned show, hosts “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery.