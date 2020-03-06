Sticks Larkin

The A&E program “Live PD” features Tulsa police Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, who is making a guest appearance on "Tamron Hall." MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS

Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin will make a guest appearance Tuesday, March 10 on the syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall.”

According to a news advisory, Larkin will appear during a segment about “Live PD” on A&E. Larkin is an analyst on “Live PD” and is the host of “Live PD Presents: PD Cam.”

“Tamron Hall” airs 2 p.m. weekdays on KOKI Fox 23. The show is named for its host. Tamron Hall is an award-winning journalist, who, in addition to hosting the aforementioned show, hosts “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall” on Investigation Discovery.

