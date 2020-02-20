With some help from late novelist Jack Kerouac, Tulsan MacKenzie Jones stretched her “Jeopardy!” winning streak to four in a row and pushed her cumulative winnings above the $100,000 mark.
In an episode of the quiz show that aired Thursday on KTUL channel 8, Jones was briefly in third place during the second round. A Kerouac category spurred her comeback.
Jones provided three correct responses in the category for a total of $4,400 in winnings. A competitor who led for much of the episode cost herself the driver’s seat by providing incorrect responses in the Kerouac category that subtracted $1,200 and then $2,000 from her winnings.
Jones still trailed before she was the beneficiary of a $4,000 swing on the last Kerouac clue, which was also the last clue of the round. She nailed the response after the leader provided an incorrect response.
So, for the fourth consecutive day, Jones entered Final Jeopardy with a lead. The category was “the race for space.” The clue: In the 1960s, this Mideast country had a space program and one of its rocket launches, the Cedar IV, is commemorated on a stamp.
Jones and her nearest challenger waged the same amount ($9,601) and provided the correct response (Lebanon). Jones misspelled Lebanon, but host Alex Trebek reminded viewers that “Jeopardy!” does not penalize misspellings.
Jones, whose four-day winnings are $111,202, will attempt to extend her winning streak in an episode scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. Friday.