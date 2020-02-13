2020-02-15 sc-jeopardy

MacKenzie Jones of Tulsa will be a contestant on a "Jeopardy!" episode that is scheduled to air Monday on KTUL channel 8.

Alex, we'll take Tulsans for $1,000.

Explanation: MacKenzie Jones, a program development director from Tulsa, will compete on the game show "Jeopardy!" in an episode that will air Monday, Feb. 17 on KTUL channel 8. "Jeopardy" episodes are scheduled at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"Jeopardy!" began its 26th season in September. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, it is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including Alex Trebek capturing the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Record for the most Emmy Awards (35) won by a TV game show.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389