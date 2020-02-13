Alex, we'll take Tulsans for $1,000.
Explanation: MacKenzie Jones, a program development director from Tulsa, will compete on the game show "Jeopardy!" in an episode that will air Monday, Feb. 17 on KTUL channel 8. "Jeopardy" episodes are scheduled at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
"Jeopardy!" began its 26th season in September. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, it is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including Alex Trebek capturing the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Record for the most Emmy Awards (35) won by a TV game show.