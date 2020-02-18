MacKenzie Jones is making it look easy on “Jeopardy!”
On Tuesday, for a second consecutive day, the Tulsan cruised to a win on the revered quiz show. On both days, she built such a commanding lead that, with victory clinched, she chose to wager zero in the Final Jeopardy round.
Jones said she is “so happy” she hasn’t had to sweat out Final Jeopardy suspense in her “Jeopardy!” experiences so far.
“A Daily Double is the devil you know versus Final Jeopardy, which is the devil you don’t,” she said. “I love a runaway.”
On Monday and Tuesday, late-game Daily Double gambits put Jones comfortably in the driver’s seat. She wagered $13,000 Monday on a Daily Double and twice wagered $3,000 Tuesday on Daily Doubles, making good on the second try.
Jones has accumulated $38,800 in winnings. She qualified to return in an episode scheduled to air 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on KTUL channel 8.
“Jeopardy!” episodes are taped in advance. About 50 people joined Jones, a program development director for the Creek Nation, at Elgin Park for a watch party when she made her “Jeopardy!” debut Monday.
Asked on site about the watch party turnout, Jones said, “There are people here from when I used to teach at Booker T (she is a former computer science teacher at Booker T. Washington High School). There are people here from Creek Nation, where I work now, and just friends of ours. It just feels amazing that everyone showed up to watch me play a game show that has been on the air for 36 seasons and seems to still resonate with a bunch of millennials, so that was awesome.”
Jones trailed $6,200 to $2,200 in the second round Tuesday. She rallied to lead $9,400 to $5,400, then took control with the $3,000 Daily Double jackpot.
