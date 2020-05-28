Stephen Hillenburg died in 2018. His most famous creation endures.
Hillenburg, who was born in Lawton, created SpongeBob SquarePants.
If you want to see the faces of the actors who voice the show’s characters, you’ll get the opportunity when “The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special” airs 6 p.m. Friday, June 5 on Nickelodeon.
Hosted by pop culture star David Dobrik, the special will feature a virtual table read with actors from the animated series, including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs).
Dobrik will guide the voice cast in recreating memorable moments and lines from the show. Dobrik will also lead the cast through a lightning round of one-liners and iconic quotes, later joining them for a brand-new rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”
“I signed onto this project for the obvious reason that SpongeBob is one of the best shows of all time,” Dobrik said in a news release. “I feel that I owe a lot to SpongeBob and all Bikini Bottom for helping me figure out what I thought was funny and entertaining. The show shaped so much of my childhood, so being a part of this special with the entire cast feels like a full circle moment.”
The special will include animation from original episodes alongside the voice cast’s re-creation of beloved scenes. Fans picked from classic moments, including “Band Rehearsal,” “Alaskan Bull Worm,” “I’m Dirty Dan,” and more on Nickplay.com.
Launched July 17, 1999, “SpongeBob SquarePants” has been the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years.