Just in case you forgot, here’s the answer: Bing Crosby’s daughter.
The burning question of 40 years ago: Who shot J.R.?
On March 21, 1980, in the season three finale of the prime time soap opera “Dallas,” the character everyone loved to hate was on the receiving end of two bullets. They were shots heard ‘round the world.
TV viewers all over the globe couldn’t wait to learn who shot J.R. Ewing, but wait they did. It was eight months later -- the fourth episode of season four — before an episode titled “Who Done It” outed the character Kristen Shepard, J.R.’s sister-in-law and mistress, as the shooter. Shepard was played by Mary Crosby, daughter of singer/actor Bing Crosby and singer/actor Kathryn Grant.
Before the reveal, betting services placed odds on the many suspects who had motive to kill J.R. World leaders and individuals with big-money offers pressed people from the show to divulge the shooter’s ID.
In a 10-years-later story by the Los Angeles Times, the newspaper recalled that, at a Texas fund-raiser during the “who shot J.R.?” era, President Jimmy Carter said, “I came to Dallas to find out confidentially who shot J.R. If any of you could let me know that, I could finance the whole campaign this fall.”
The folks behind the show decided to shoot J.R. and figure out who did it at a later date. Footage was shot of just about everyone firing a gun at J.R. Was it done to preserve secrecy or keep all options open?
Here’s an option you might not know about: That shooting could have been the last time you ever saw Larry Hagman, who played J.R., on the show. By the end of that third season, Hagman had become a star and was primed to negotiate a pay raise for himself.
Former “Dallas” cast member Steve Kanaly told this story in an excellent Texas Monthly story about the show: “Carroll O’Connor (who played Archie Bunker in ‘All in the Family’) was close friends with Larry. He said, ‘Well, Hagman, you know what CBS has done by shooting you. If you’re ever gonna hold ’em up, now’s the time. You oughta just disappear and tell ’em what you want.’ So he did.”
Season four production began without Hagman. Eventually, he got his raise and a piece of the action from sales of J.R. merchandise.
“Who shot J.R.?” mania concluded on the Friday before Thanksgiving in 1980. More than 350 million people worldwide watched the reveal episode. In the U.S., it dethroned the 1967 finale of “The Fugitive” to become the highest-rated episode ever of a TV series. It stayed on top until being passed by the final episode of “M*A*S*H” in 1983.
The greatest cliffhanger in TV history sparked a trend of other series ending their seasons with cliffhangers. Among them: “The Simpsons” and “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” in 1995.