Tulsa will be the site of upcoming pop culture conventions. Need a con fix in the meanwhile?
Power Rangers actor Sandi Sellner will be joined by comic creators Sam de la Rosa, Joe Eisma, Robert Wilson IV, Chad Thomas, Jerry Bennett and Natasha Alterici at New World Comic Con, scheduled 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the OK Expo Hall at the fairgounds in Oklahoma City.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under age 5 will be admitted free.
The convention was held at a different venue at the fairgrounds in past years, but is moving to a larger facility this year. Cosplayers and vendors selling comics, books, toys and other merchandise will be part of the con.
For more information, go to the New World Comic Con Facebook page.
Upcoming Tulsa conventions include a Wizard World Tulsa show and the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.