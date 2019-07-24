Comics

Comics, books, action figures and artwork will be among items being sold at New World Comic Con in Oklahoma City. Jimmie Tramel/Tulsa World

 Jimmie Tramel

Tulsa will be the site of upcoming pop culture conventions. Need a con fix in the meanwhile?

Power Rangers actor Sandi Sellner will be joined by comic creators Sam de la Rosa, Joe Eisma, Robert Wilson IV, Chad Thomas, Jerry Bennett and Natasha Alterici at New World Comic Con, scheduled 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the OK Expo Hall at the fairgounds in Oklahoma City.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under age 5 will be admitted free.

The convention was held at a different venue at the fairgrounds in past years, but is moving to a larger facility this year. Cosplayers and vendors selling comics, books, toys and other merchandise will be part of the con.

For more information, go to the New World Comic Con Facebook page.

Upcoming Tulsa conventions include a Wizard World Tulsa show and the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389