The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore is going to get some TV time.
The museum will be featured in an 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, episode of the RFD-TV series “Red Steagall is Somewhere West of Wall Street.”
Singer, songwriter, poet, author and cowboy Red Steagall is the host and creator of the popular weekly program, which also airs in different time slots on the Cowboy Channel.
The show has won the prestigious Wrangler Award three out of the past four years in the Western lifestyle category.
This recognition is awarded by the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Steagall and his production crew came to Claremore in February to record footage at the Davis Museum and at the Will Rogers Memorial in Claremore for a future episode.
“This was my first time to visit the Davis Arms Museum,” Steagall said. “My crew and I could not believe the quantity and quality of the weapons in the museum. We didn’t know where to begin. Fortunately, the museum curator, Jason Schubert, showed us around and explained many of the artifacts to us. Our viewers are really going to enjoy seeing the Davis Museum.”
The J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum is the world’s largest privately held arms museum. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
