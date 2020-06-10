“Live PD” has been canceled by A&E, according to a report from Deadline and a tweet from host Dan Abrams.
The show, which followed law enforcement officers at agencies across the country on tape delay, had stopped taping amid protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Shocked & beyond disappointed about this,” Abrams said in a tweet Wednesday night. “To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on. . More to come.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced at a news conference June 1 that the city would no longer participate in the show and would instead seek a noncommercial format to display Tulsa police officers’ work.
The show had featured the Tulsa Police Department in two stints, the most recent beginning in September, and also followed Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.
Lt. Sean Larkin, who has co-hosted the show with Abrams and leads the Tulsa Police Department’s Gang Unit, tweeted about the show’s cancellation Wednesday night.
“Hey #livepdnation...just want to say THANK YOU for bringing us into your homes every Friday and Saturday night these past few years,” Larkin said in the tweet. “You guys were amazing to interact with as we all watched officers perform their duties, live on TV. Be safe everyone.”
Wednesday night’s announcement comes a day after Paramount Network similarly announced the cancellation of long-running “Cops.”