Ron White, shown during a past performance at the River Spirit Casino Resort, is returning for a Dec. 31 show.

 TOM GILBERT

Who wants to ring in the new year with Ron White?

The comedian -- they call him Tater Salad -- will perform Dec. 31 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

White, one of the country's most successful stand-up comedians, rocketed to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking laugh-getter from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and has since established himself as a star in his own right.

All four of his comedy albums have gone to No. 1 on Billboard's comedy chart. He is a three-time Grammy nominee and has sold more than 10 million albums.

Tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 30. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

