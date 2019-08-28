Who wants to ring in the new year with Ron White?
The comedian — they call him Tater Salad — will perform Dec. 31 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
White, one of the country’s most successful stand-up comedians, rocketed to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking laugh-getter from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and has since established himself as a star in his own right.
All four of his comedy albums have gone to No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy chart. He is a three-time Grammy nominee and has sold more than 10 million albums.
Tickets on sale Friday, Aug. 30. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.