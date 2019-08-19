Summer Glau

Summer Glau, shown in this 2007 file photo, will be among guests at the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, AP Photo/Matt Sayles

 Matt Sayles

Summer Glau has joined the celebrity guest roster for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. The announcement was made Monday by Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable foundation that benefits from the expo, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, a partner in the venture.

Glau, who starred in “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and played River Tam in “Firefly” and “Serenity,” will join previously announced guests Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Jennifer Marshall ("Stranger Things"), Cesar Garcia ("The Fast and the Furious" franchise, "Breaking Bad") and Yoda co-creator Nick Maley.

For tickets and information, go to tulsapopcultureexpo.com.

The convention is scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the vacated Sears location at Woodland Hills Mall. As part of Tulsa Pop Kids' ongoing mission, celebrity guests scheduled to appear at the expo will, the day before the convention, make appearances at local schools, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis and other organizations within the community.

Tulsa Pop Kids Inc. was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment.

Featured video

Featured Video: Massive new splash pad opens at Chandler Park

Read the story: New splash park opens at Chandler Park to delight of children, parents

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389