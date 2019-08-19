Summer Glau has joined the celebrity guest roster for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. The announcement was made Monday by Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable foundation that benefits from the expo, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, a partner in the venture.
Glau, who starred in “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and played River Tam in “Firefly” and “Serenity,” will join previously announced guests Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Jennifer Marshall ("Stranger Things"), Cesar Garcia ("The Fast and the Furious" franchise, "Breaking Bad") and Yoda co-creator Nick Maley.
For tickets and information, go to tulsapopcultureexpo.com.
The convention is scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the vacated Sears location at Woodland Hills Mall. As part of Tulsa Pop Kids' ongoing mission, celebrity guests scheduled to appear at the expo will, the day before the convention, make appearances at local schools, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis and other organizations within the community.
Tulsa Pop Kids Inc. was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment.
