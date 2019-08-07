OKLAHOMA CITY — Thomas the Tank Engine is inviting little engineers to go full steam ahead with engaging activities and fun adventures during tour stops on Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019.
Children can spend a day with Thomas in Oklahoma City when he pulls into the Oklahoma Railway Museum on September 27-29 and October 4-6. The tour is presented by Mattel.
Tickets are $18, plus tax, for ages 2 and up. Service charges and fees may apply. For tickets, call 866-468-7630 or visit www.dayoutwiththomas.com.
Children and their families can take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular “Thomas & Friends” series. In addition, they can meet Sir Topham Hatt, controller of the railway, and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops and more.
Thomas, touring for a 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2019.